Former wrestlers who had been trained by Dave Finlay Sr gathered in Greenisland last month for a special reunion event.

The event, which was held at Greenisland Football Club on April 22, saw people travel from across the globe to share time together.

Dave Finlay Senior, a second generation wrestler who first set foot on a wrestling mat in 1952, recently retired after training hundreds of successful wrestlers over the years.

Commenting following the event, Mr Finlay said: “I was just blown away with the turnout.

Dave Finlay Sr with some ot the wrestlers he trained over the years.

"It was a great to see some of the founding members in attendance.

“My son Dave ‘Fit’ Finlay, a former World champion, was in attendance. He has given pleasure to millions around the world.

