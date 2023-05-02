Register
Dave Finlay Sr wrestlers stage reunion in Greenisland

Former wrestlers who had been trained by Dave Finlay Sr gathered in Greenisland last month for a special reunion event.

By Russell Keers
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:46 BST

The event, which was held at Greenisland Football Club on April 22, saw people travel from across the globe to share time together.

Dave Finlay Senior, a second generation wrestler who first set foot on a wrestling mat in 1952, recently retired after training hundreds of successful wrestlers over the years.

Commenting following the event, Mr Finlay said: “I was just blown away with the turnout.

Dave Finlay Sr with some ot the wrestlers he trained over the years.Dave Finlay Sr with some ot the wrestlers he trained over the years.
"There were people there from London, Wales. Singapore, USA and the Republic of Ireland.

"It was a great to see some of the founding members in attendance.

“My son Dave ‘Fit’ Finlay, a former World champion, was in attendance. He has given pleasure to millions around the world.

“I wish to thank the Greenisland Football Club management, Cllr Bobby Hadden and the people who helped to make the event possible. Thanks to all. It was a blast.”

