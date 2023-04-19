Register
Dave Finlay to reconnect with wrestling protégés

A wrestling ‘legend’ from Carrickfergus, who only recently retired from coaching the next generation of competitors, is hosting a reunion event for all of the fighters he has nurtured over the years.

By Russell Keers
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST

Dave Finlay Senior, a second generation wrestler who first set foot on a wrestling mat in 1952, recently retired after training hundreds of successful wrestlers over the years.

He and his daughter Wendy have been at four Commonwealth Games in the sport of Olympic Wrestling.

Mr Finlay has extended an invite to the fighters he trained over the years for a reunion event at Greenisland Football Club, 100 Gleenkeen Avenue, on April 22.

Dave Finlay Sr.Dave Finlay Sr.
Dave Finlay Sr.

Ahead of the event, which is due to start at 6.30pm, the British Wrestling Honorary Coach explained: “I am looking forward to renewing old friendships and sharing memories. I wish to mention Evelyn, my late wife and sweeheart, for her input. She was the brains behind it all.

Carrick wrestler congratulates club on first anniversary

"Tea and coffee will be provided. Please note, no alcohol or smoking.”

