Dave Finlay Senior, a second generation wrestler who first set foot on a wrestling mat in 1952, recently retired after training hundreds of successful wrestlers over the years.
He and his daughter Wendy have been at four Commonwealth Games in the sport of Olympic Wrestling.
Mr Finlay has extended an invite to the fighters he trained over the years for a reunion event at Greenisland Football Club, 100 Gleenkeen Avenue, on April 22.
Ahead of the event, which is due to start at 6.30pm, the British Wrestling Honorary Coach explained: “I am looking forward to renewing old friendships and sharing memories. I wish to mention Evelyn, my late wife and sweeheart, for her input. She was the brains behind it all.
"Tea and coffee will be provided. Please note, no alcohol or smoking.”