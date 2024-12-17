12-year-old David Conboy. Picture: released by PSNI

Police are urgently seeking information from anyone who may have seen a missing 12-year-old.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of David Conboy who was last seen at approximately 11am on Monday, December 16 in the Mount Eagles area of Dunmurry.

David is described as approximately 4ft in height, with blonde hair that is short around the back and sides, but longer at the front.

David was last seen wearing a black Nike puffer coat and would normally wear grey or black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information on David's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 59 of 17/12/2024.