David Foster: police issue appeal for information about north Belfast man missing for almost 38 years
David was last reported as being seen in October 1986 in the Ballymacash Park area of Lisburn.
David, who was 23 years old when he went missing, was originally from the Glenbryn area of north Belfast.
Detective Inspector Bell said: "It is now coming up on 38 years since David went missing and he would turn 61 today. This period has been understandably difficult for his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them.
"David had been staying with his grandmother in Ballymacash in the days leading up to his disappearance and is described as being 5’ 10” tall, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes at the time. David also has a scar on the palm of his left hand.
"We are appealing for anyone who believes they may have information about David, his disappearance or his whereabouts to come forward. Call Police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 384 of 30/12/14 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."