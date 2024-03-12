Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David was last reported as being seen in October 1986 in the Ballymacash Park area of Lisburn.

David, who was 23 years old when he went missing, was originally from the Glenbryn area of north Belfast.

Detective Inspector Bell said: "It is now coming up on 38 years since David went missing and he would turn 61 today. This period has been understandably difficult for his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them.

David Foster was 23 years old when he went missing. Photo issued by PSNI

"David had been staying with his grandmother in Ballymacash in the days leading up to his disappearance and is described as being 5’ 10” tall, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes at the time. David also has a scar on the palm of his left hand.