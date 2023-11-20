The brother of former East Antrim DUP MLA David Hilditch is to undertake a 500-mile charity road trip for a charity close to the family’s heart.

James Magill is planning a 500-mile charity trip in a Fiat Cinquecento. Photo courtesy of Jim Magill

James Magill will make the journey in a Fiat 500 in aid of Macmillan Cancer and in the process pay tribute to David, who died earlier this month after a lengthy cancer battle, and other family members.

James, who has set up a JustGiving fundraising page, explained: “I'm doing a 500 mile road trip in a little Fiat 500 to raise hopefully more than five-hundred pounds for Macmillan Cancer, weaving a tale across Europe involving Great Great Aunt Aggie, her Fiat 126, World War One and my brother David's respect for the Ulster 36th Division's sacrifice at the Somme in 1916.

"We recently lost my brother David to cancer at the age of 60 and Macmillan were there at the end to help with his passing. We want to remember David and his passions in our own automotive way.

The late David Hilditch. Photo courtesy of Cheryl Brownlee

“David was a great supporter of the memory of the 36th Ulster Division who suffered horrific losses at the Battle of the Somme. It was at this battle that our Great Great Uncle Francis, and his brother, died on the first day of the campaign with 5,500 other soldiers, leaving his wife, Agnes a widow at a very young age.

“Now, 'Aunt Aggie' went on to have a very long life. My earliest memories of her were her road trips around Ireland in her Fiat 126, causing chaos where ever she went, dragging my grandmother and a very young and impressionable me along.

Across Europe

“I wanted to bring the memory of these two people together to fund raise £500 for Macmillan using our tiny, quarter of a century, Fiat Cinquecento, the descendant of Aunt Aggie's little Fiat 126, to road trip nearly 500 miles from our home in Wales, across Europe to visit the war memorials at Thiepval.

"It is here that Great Great Uncle Frances name has been carved on a panel and, nearby, is the Ulster Tower, built in 1921 as Northern Ireland's first war memorial, a place very important to David, which he would visit every year in remembrance of the 36th division.”

The Friends of the 36th Ulster Division Carrickfergus took part in a guard of honour at Carrickfergus Town Hall, where a celebration of David’s life was held on November 10.

Macmillan Cancer provides health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer. The charity also runs public campaigns, build partnerships, and influences decision-makers on cancer-related policies. It is 98% funded by voluntary donations, so fundraising is essential.