David is going the extra mile this year to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI

David’s first event will be the Paris Marathon on Sunday April 7, and following that he will complete the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon on Sunday May 5.

Then on Sunday June 2 David, who lives in Lurgan and is a member of Jog Moira, has registered to complete the run from the NI Mini Ultra Marathon and to finish his epic challenge, on Sunday October 13, David will take on the Chicago Marathon.

“It is an absolute pleasure to take on this massive challenge, for Air Ambulance NI, especially considering this lifesaving service is so needed in our community,” said David.

Lurgan man David Harvey is running three marathons and a mini ultra marathon this year to raise funds for Lisburn-based charity Air Ambulance NI. Pic credit: Air Ambulance NI

"My friends at Jog Moira have been a great support to me during training so far and everyone has been so supportive with fundraising. My wife and I will be completing the Paris Marathon together in April and then I plan to do the others solo.

"I am particularly looking forward to the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon as it is local and I know the support along the route will really help all of us runners.

"I recently had the opportunity to visit the air base, to meet some of the amazing team and to see first hand the difference donations can make and I will hopefully raise some money to keep the helicopter flying.”

If you would like to support David’s epic fundraising challenge visit https://eventmaster.ie/fundraising/pages/DH52276049

Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager for the charity said: “David is a real inspiration and we are so grateful to him for taking on this epic challenge for the Air Ambulance NI.

"Three marathons and a mini ultra marathon in one year will be an amazing achievement for David and we wish him the best of luck with all of his training.

"As the designated charity partner for Moy Park Belfast City Marathon, we think it’s a great opportunity to encourage people to support David on May 5.

"Although the marathon and team relay are now sold out, we are keen to remind people that there is an eight mile walk and of course the half marathon on September 22.

“Funds raised will help people in your community for whom the worst has happened, meaning they require pre-hospital critical care at scene. Every day the medical team are needed on average twice per day.”

You can register now for the 8-Mile Walk and Half Marathon at https://belfastcitymarathon.com/

Grace added: “We are encouraging our supporters to register now as the event is set to be a sell out and the biggest marathon the city has hosted in 42 years.

"So, why not gather a few friends for the walk, or take on that ‘bucket list challenge’ of first-ever half-marathon.

"When you register you will have the option to support Air Ambulance NI.