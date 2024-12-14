David McDonald: PSNI names man who died after single-vehicle crash in Temple, Lisburn
He was 21-year-old David McDonald from the Carryduff area.
Mr McDonald was a passenger in a blue Vauxhall Corsa involved in a serious collision in the Carryduff Road area of Temple.
The collision was reported to police at around 7.10pm.
Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: "Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the passenger in the vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
"The driver of the vehicle, a man also aged in his 20s, sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.”
The Carryduff Road, which was closed overnight to allow for further enquiries, reopened to traffic on Sunday morning.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1350 14/12/24,
