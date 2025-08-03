David Reid (35): former Braid councillor remembered for 'spirit of kindness and positivity’ following his untimely passing

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 13:11 BST
Former Mid and East Antrim Alliance councillor David Reid has been remembered as a “voice for all” following his untimely passing.

David, who represented the Braid area between 2020 and 2023, died at the age of 35 following a brave battle with cancer.

Leading tributes, Alliance leader Naomi Long MLA said: “My thoughts are with David's family and friends following his untimely passing.

“It is incredibly sad when someone so young dies, particularly when they were such a genuine and kind person as David.

Former councillor David Reid. Photo provided by Alliance Party.

"He faced numerous health challenges, from his battle with Crohn’s Disease, on which he was a fearless advocate, to the brave fight he faced with cancer over a number of years.

“Through it all, what stood out was his positivity and his smile. That spirit of kindness and positivity will be my lasting memory of him.”

There were further tributes to David from party colleagues. Councillor Lauren Gray, MEA group leader on council, said: “As a councillor, he offered constituents across Braid and the wider Mid and East Antrim area a voice for all.

“He stood up for everyone and provided inclusive representation without fear or favour, especially on welfare issues, and I knew he was devastated he couldn’t continue in his councillor role due to health reasons.”

North Antrim MLA Sian Mulholland commented: “David was at heart a truly decent and caring person, which came across at all times. All of us in Alliance are devastated by his loss, and I know that will be the same for anyone he met in his life.”

