The funeral of Lord Trimble took place in Lisburn. Picture by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

David Trimble funeral in pictures

The funeral has taken place in Lisburn of forner Ulster Unionist Party leader David Trimble.

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:44 pm

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheál Martin were among the mourners who gathered at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church.

They joined Lord Trimble’s wife Daphne and family to pay their respects to a man who was instrumental in the negotiations and signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and who became the first person to serve as first minister of Northern Ireland.

Politicians from across the political divide in Northern Ireland also gathered for the funeral, including senior figures from the UUP and the leaders of Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party.

1.

David Trimble's wife Daphne arrives at the church. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

2.

David Trimble's family arrives at the church. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

3.

The funeral of Lord David Trimble took place at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, Lisburn Picture by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

4.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (left) arrives at the funeral and is greeted by UUP leader Doug Beattie. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

