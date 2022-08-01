David Trimble funeral in pictures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheál Martin were among the mourners who gathered at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church.
They joined Lord Trimble’s wife Daphne and family to pay their respects to a man who was instrumental in the negotiations and signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and who became the first person to serve as first minister of Northern Ireland.
Politicians from across the political divide in Northern Ireland also gathered for the funeral, including senior figures from the UUP and the leaders of Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party.
