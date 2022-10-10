David Williams: Police appeal to find missing Carrick man
Police have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to trace missing person, David Williams.
Commenting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are increasingly concerned about missing person David Williams (64), missing from the Carrick area with his current whereabouts unknown.
“David is described as around 5'3" tall, with short brown hair, he has a skinny build and walks with a limp.
Most Popular
“If you have any information, please contact police on 101 and use reference 719 from 10/10/22.”