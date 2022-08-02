David’s hike ‘Peaks’ at £10,000 for charities

David Simpson, who is also a passionate traveller and is currently on a mission to visit every country in the world, took a break from foreign lands to embark on the arduous challenge for charity. The funds will be split between Action Cancer and UNICEF’s Afghanistan appeal.

Supported by members of Ballyclare-based Waites Gym, David completed the seven-hour challenge in September 2021. This year he is launching the “7 Peaks Challenge with Action Cancer” which takes place on September 17. The Mourne Mountains are home to Northern Ireland’s highest peak, as well as incredible views and challenging hikes. He covered five peaks – Meelbeg, Meelmore, Bearnagh, Commedagh and Donard – in addition to Loughshannagh, Slievenaglogh and Corragh.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I am always seeking out new adventures and I understand that I’m in a very privileged position to do so. “I chose two charities to benefit from the hike; Action Cancer and UNICEF’s Afghanistan Appeal for two very good reasons.

Sarah Agnew, Waites Gym, Leigh Osborne, Community & Public Fundraising Manager at Action Cancer and David Simpson, Simpson Developments

“I admire the work of Action Cancer. It is the only charity in the UK and Ireland to offer breast screening to women aged 40 – 49 and 70 plus who fall outside the NHS age range. Their unique 3D breast screening technology is picking up more cancers at an earlier and more treatable stage. It’s so true; early detection saves lives.”