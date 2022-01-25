Davy divvies up for charities

Davy Boyle’s planned fundraising activities were severely curtailed due to the Covid pandemic restrictions but he still put his best foot forward with a sponsored walk from Coleraine to Cork - while staying socially distanced within the Triangle area.

Over the Christmas period, Davy was unable to stage his annual sit-out but his collection churn was still on duty, situated in Moore’s of Coleraine.

He thanked the management, staff and customers who donated £773.47. Davy gave particular thanks to Merryl and Claire for their help.

In total, Davy raised £22,500 which he divided up and presented to his nine chosen charities.

The charities to benefit were as follows:

* SANDS NI (£3,500)

* The Alzheimer’s Society (£2,000)

* NI Children’s Hospice (£2,000)

* NI Kidney Research (£3,000)

* Prostate Cancer (£2,000)

* Charlene’s Project (£3,000)

* Macmillan Cancer Support (£2,000)

* Community Rescue Service (£3,000)

* Friends of the Cancer Centre £2,000)

Davy thanked everyone who had supported his fundraising efforts during a difficult year. In 2022, he will be fundraising for two chosen charities - SANDS NI and NI Kidney Research.

1. Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle presents Dr Richard and Janice Barr of Charlene's Project with a cheque for £3,000 Photo Sales

2. Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle presents Kirsty Doherty of the Children's Hospice with a cheque for £2,000. Also included are Davy's friends and supporters Maurice Greer and Curtis Magee Photo Sales

3. Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle presents Hazel Gallagher and Sean McCarry of the Community Rescue Service with a cheque for £3,000 Photo Sales

4. Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle presents Ay Reynolds from Friends of the Cancer Centre with a cheque for £2,000 Photo Sales