Davy divvies up for charities

Davy Boyle’s planned fundraising activities were severely curtailed due to the Covid pandemic restrictions but he still put his best foot forward with a sponsored walk from Coleraine to Cork - while staying socially distanced within the Triangle area.
Over the Christmas period, Davy was unable to stage his annual sit-out but his collection churn was still on duty, situated in Moore’s of Coleraine.
He thanked the management, staff and customers who donated £773.47. Davy gave particular thanks to Merryl and Claire for their help.
In total, Davy raised £22,500 which he divided up and presented to his nine chosen charities.
The charities to benefit were as follows:
* SANDS NI (£3,500)
* The Alzheimer’s Society (£2,000)
* NI Children’s Hospice (£2,000)
* NI Kidney Research (£3,000)
* Prostate Cancer (£2,000)
* Charlene’s Project (£3,000)
* Macmillan Cancer Support (£2,000)
* Community Rescue Service (£3,000)
* Friends of the Cancer Centre £2,000)
Davy thanked everyone who had supported his fundraising efforts during a difficult year. In 2022, he will be fundraising for two chosen charities - SANDS NI and NI Kidney Research.