It was an early start for the participants who joined the Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s Dawn walk in aid of charity on Saturday, May 10.

Funds raised will be donated to Mayor's charities MindWise, who provide mental health support and NIKPA who provide support kidney dialysis and transplant patients.

The walk started via the North Road entrance and consisted of a 20-minute walk of the perimeter of Ulster University Campus, with refreshments available after in the Sports Pavilion.

Well done to everyone who took part.