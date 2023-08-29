Parents across Northern Ireland have been given an urgent reminder that they must tell HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) if their 16-year-old is continuing their education or training to continue receiving Child Benefit.

Following the release of GCSE results last Thursday, many teenagers will be considering their future and whether to stay on in education. Child Benefit payments stop on August 31 after a child turns 16, but parents can extend their claim if their child is continuing in approved education or training.

HMRC says it is easy for parents to update their Child Benefit record. They can use the online service on GOV.UK or the HMRC app to tell HMRC about their child’s plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

HMRC recently wrote to parents about extending their Child Benefit claim. The letter included a QR code which, when scanned, directs them to GOV.UK to update their claim online. Any changes will be applied to their Child Benefit claim immediately.

Parents across Northern Ireland are reminded to extend their claim for Child Benefit. Picture: National World.

When will Child Benefit be paid to over 16s?

Child Benefit will continue to be paid for children who are studying full time which can include:

A levels or similar

International Baccalaureate

Home education - if it started before their child turned 16 or after 16 if they have special needs

T levels

NVQs, up to level 3

Traineeships in England

Child Benefit will also continue for children studying on one of these unpaid approved training courses in Northern Ireland:

PEACE IV Children and Young People 2.1

Training for Success or Skills for Life and Work

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “Child Benefit can provide financial support to families, so make sure you don’t miss out if your teenager is still eligible. You can quickly and easily extend your claim online or via the HMRC app, just search ‘Child Benefit when your child turns 16’ on GOV.UK.”