What would you do if you met someone who had carried out a violent act on someone you love?

In Northern Ireland the prospect of such a thing happening is sadly quite possible and it’s a subject at the heart of local writer Colin Bateman’s new four-part psychological thriller starting on BBC One on Monday, September 2.

Dead And Buried tells the story of Cathy McDaid (Annabel Scholey), an ordinary schoolteacher who, on a normal Saturday morning, literally bumps into Michael McAllister (Colin Morgan) who killed her brother 20 years before.

Unaware he had been released from prison and is living in the same town, Cathy pays her solicitor a visit and discovers the killer had been released years ago.

Dead And Buried stars Colin Morgan and Annabel Scholey. Picture: BBC / Three River Fiction/ Vico Films / Steffan Hill

Through social media, Cathy uncovers the successful career and family life Michael has forged for himself since his early release from prison, while she grieved for her brother.

Unable to comprehend that he’s now a free man, Cathy goes against the advice of her best friend Sally Bowman (Kerri Quinn) and creates an online alias in order to befriend Michael, instigating a clandestine relationship with the man she despises and embarking on a campaign of harassment and deceit.

As Cathy’s obsession grows, dark fantasies of revenge and reality blur as she sets out on a campaign of psychological warfare to destroy Michael’s life.

The series uncovers how far Cathy is prepared to go to seek revenge for her brother’s death and the catastrophic impact it has on all their lives.

Cathy (Annabel Scholey) and Michael (Colin Morgan) star in Dead and Buried. Picture: Steffan Hill/ Three River Fiction / Vico Films

Colin Bateman believes Dead and Buried is going to be intriguing for viewers because they have to work out who to trust as there are so many red herrings.

The drama is set along the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, with the action moving back and forth.

Bateman said that when we’re in quite a small community, the chances of you meeting people who’ve affected your life from the past “is so much greater”.

"That’s what happens with Cathy and Michael, so that when they do finally meet, it sets off an explosive response.”

Michael (Colin Morgan) in a scene from Dead and Buried. Picture: Steffan Hill/ Three River Fiction / Vico Films

Dead And Buried was originally a BBC Radio 4 short story called ‘The Gaining of Wisdom’, and then became a one-woman play called ‘Bag for Life’ for the Playhouse Theatre in Derry / Londonderry before finally becoming this four part TV series.

Director Laura Way, said: “Dead And Buried entertains and compels but Colin’s script also explores bigger issues unique to past and present Northern Ireland and its border counties, which gives the show more depth and layers than your typical thriller, exploring themes of cyclical violence and forgiveness.”

Dead And Buried was commissioned by BBC Northern Ireland and Virgin Media Television in association with All3Media International and produced by Three River Fiction and Vico Films.

The drama is written by Colin Bateman, former journalist at the Bangor Spectator whose much-acclaimed work includes Murphy’s Law and Doc Martin) and directed by Laura Way (Maxine, Blood,The Holiday).

Dead And Buried, starts on Monday, September 2 on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.40pm. The full series will be available on BBC iPlayer from 9pm that evening.