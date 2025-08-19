Armoy is set to host the inaugural McCooke 5k race in memory of two local running legends.

The McCooke 5K mixed terrain race will take place on Sunday, August 24 at Limepark Playing Fields and is being run as a tribute to brothers Steve and Charlie McCooke.

‘The Armoy Athletes’ Steve and Charlie held many records in running - training on the roads, fields, beaches and cliff paths of north Antrim.

Steve ran in the 10,000 metres in the 1948 Olympic Games in London. That race was won by Emil Zátopek who went on to be one of the greatest runners of all time.

The inaugural McCooke 5k will take place at Limepark Playing Fields. Credit Armoy Community Association

This new 5k race honours their legacy, commitment and passion for running.

Armoy is set to welcome runners from all over Northern Ireland on race day Sunday with the race starting at 9.30am.

A range of prizes is on offer including £100 for first male and female finishers, prizes for second and third and junior prizes as well as spot prizes including an over night stay and a sports shop voucher.

Online registration closes on Wednesday, August 20 so get signed up now! Log onto https://in.njuko.com/mccooke-5k1750580000097

