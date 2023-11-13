Death of child in Larne ‘not being treated as suspicious’
The death of a child following an incident at a house in Larne last week is not being treated as suspicious.
Police received reports last Thursday of a medical emergency involving a child at a property in the Antiville area of the town.
A child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away.
"A post-mortem has now been completed; the death is not being treated as suspicious,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
“The thoughts of the Police Service are with the family at this difficult time.”