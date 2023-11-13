“The thoughts of the Police Service are with the family at this difficult time.”

The death of a child following an incident at a house in Larne last week is not being treated as suspicious.

PSNI officers in the Antiville area of Larne after a sudden death was reported last Thursday. Credit: Presseye

Police received reports last Thursday of a medical emergency involving a child at a property in the Antiville area of the town.

A child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away.

"A post-mortem has now been completed; the death is not being treated as suspicious,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

