Death of popular Magherafelt businessman Joe Dorman shocks local community

There has been an outpouring of grief online following the death of popular Magherafelt businessman Joe Dorman on Saturday.

Mr Dorman owned an amusement acrade at Queen Street and was a former publican in the South Derry town.

Venues owned by his close relations were closed over the weekend as a mark of respect.

Many tributes have been paid to him online.

Popular Magherafelt businessman Joe Dorman. Pic McCusker Bros Funeral Directors

O'Donovan Rossa GAC Magherafelt said in social media post: "Deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Joe Dorman, RIP on his sudden passing yesterday.

"Joe was a former player with the club while his son Michéal was a member of the 2010 minor championship winning panel and his brother Michael is also a former player.

"The town has sadly lost another character.”

A death notice on McCusker Brothers website states Mr Dorman 'was a beloved partner of Ciara and loving father of Michéal, grandfather of Don and Ivy, son of the late Desmond and Irene and dear brother of Anne-Marie, Michael and Teresa McGlone and brother in law of Jayne and Henry'.

Several hundred messages of sympathy have been posted on the Magherafelt funeral director's Facebook page.

They included: "Always a friendly wave and warm welcome. Thoughts and prayers with the family. Rest easy."

“Heartbreaking news. Joe was a gentleman,never passed you. Thinking of all his family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace Joe”,

“Completely shocked and saddened to hear this devastating news today such a tragic loss on so many levels .. Rest In Peace Big Joe … sincere and heartfelt condolences to all of Joes family extended family and friends .. why oh why ..???”

“Very sad to hear this news. Joe Dorman was part of my youth. His pub Nitos was thee spot when I was 18.”

“Always a big broad smile on his face and took time to stop for a chat, may you rest easy Joe in the arms of Jesus. Condolences to all the family.”

"Devastating news, Joe was such a nice guy, huge smile, condolences to the family," and

"Deepest Sympathy to all the family. Massive shock to hear the news. Can only wish you strength to get through this.”