Debbie Crothers: Police issue renewed appeal to find missing woman

Posting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page today (Thursday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Debbie Crothers who was last seen in the Carrickfergus area at around 6.30pm on Friday, December 10.

“Debbie is described as being 5’ 1” tall, of slim build with blonde hair. Police are appealing to Debbie, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, to contact them on 101.

“Police would also appeal to anyone who has been driving in Carrickfergus area since 6.30pm on Friday evening to review any dash-cam footage they have for any possible sightings.”

Debbie Crothers.