​Declan Moan set to host book signing at the Buttercrane

Declan Moan

​Local poet Declan Moan will be selling hand-signed copies of his book ‘Tears, Fears and the Recovery Years’ at the Buttercrane Shopping centre on Saturday December 21.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan battled alcoholism for 20 years, but he gives an open and honest account about his struggles and his journey through the medium of poetry.

The book contains poems relating to overcoming alcohol addiction and having hope for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeking help from Davina’s Ark, he is in recovery, and now he wants to give back for what they did for him, with all proceeds from his book benefitting the addiction centre.​

Declan has been attending meetings at Davina’s Ark for eight years, and he still ensures that the Friday night sessions are a staple of every week.

After each Friday night session, Declan takes home a message from the meeting and is inspired to write two or three poems, which are collected in his book.

The book has been a resounding success, as Declan and Davina’s Ark smashed their target number of sales and he is hopeful that his story can help other people who are going through recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the start, it was something to occupy myself with. Writing helped me focus,” Declan told the Newry Reporter.

“I’m not afraid to say I had a problem. Some people in recovery still hold the shame that they had an addiction, or, as we call it, ‘the disease’. If my story, through poetry, can help other people in their recovery, then that’s something special to me.

“The amount of people who have since gone into recovery from reading the book is amazing, and I will continue to do what I can for the people who need help. Also, the sales from the book has been amazing, with people who have or have loved ones in addiction seeing the book as a way out.”

Davina’s Ark is a non-residential aftercare service for individuals, families and young people impacted by addiction, mental health and associated trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On their leaflet reads a message from American historian and columnist Aberjhani: ‘A bridge of silver wings stretches from the dead ashes of an unforgiving nightmare to the jewelled vision of a life started anew’.

Davina’s Ark is located at 22 Kilmorey Street Newry, BT34 2DE. For more information about their work see: www.davinasark.co.uk