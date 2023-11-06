A children’s book about the adventures of a little lifeboat has raised an INCREDIBLE £17,000 for the Portrush branch of the RNLI.

Lifeboat Operations Manager Beni McAllister (left) receiving a cheque for £17,370 from Alice Rohdich and Dr Martin O'Kane. Credit Una Culkin

Written by the lifeboat’s own medic Dr Martin O’Kane, ‘Dee the Little Lifeboat’ has not only raised a huge amount of money for the Portrush station but has also spread the RNLI’s water safety message to young readers all over the north coast – and all over the world.

Illustrated by Alice Rohdich, whose husband Damian is a decorated member of the Portrush RNLI crew, the book came about during lockdown when Martin realised that all fundraising has been curtailed and asked himself: “What can I do?”

The idea of Dee the Little Lifeboat was born and, having recruited Alice to bring the boat to life through her drawings, Martin then approached Judy Nelson, Jane Brown and Olivia O’Kane to help make the idea a reality.

Dee the Little Lifeboat. Credit Una Culkin

The self-published book was launched on October 23, 2021, and to date has raised £17,370. Dr O’Kane thanked the local community for their support of Dee the Little Lifeboat saying he was ‘bowled over’. He also thanked Jackie McCallum for her generosity in providing Dee pens for sale and to Portrush Yacht Club who designed and painted a mural of Dee on the premises wall.