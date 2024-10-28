Just three years ago, the children’s book Dee the Little Lifeboat was launched by author Dr Martin O’Kane and illustrator Alice Rohdich and raised more than £17,000 for Portrush RNLI.

Dr Martin O’Kane, who is a GP partner in Ballycastle and is also the Lifeboat Medical Advisor (LMA) for the Portrush RNLI crews, came up with the idea of creating Dee the Little Lifeboat, named after the smaller RNLI boat which carries two or three crew members and is called a D-boat.

When he saw some of the artistic work of Portrush woman Alice Rohdich, Martin was inspired to press ahead with the project.

The collaboration between Martin and Alice, whose family has a strong RNLI connection too, resulted in the finished product which launched in 2021 and raised a staggering £17,500 for the RNLI in Portrush.

Now, Dee has launched again, with her friend Sam the Seagull and some new chums, in ‘Dee Cleans the Sea’.

Martin said: “We are really excited to introduce Dee 2 in ‘Dee Cleans the Sea’.

"On this adventure, Dee continues to save lives at sea but also introduces us to the importance of the environment and also an awareness of the diversity that lies within our community."

The new book was launched in Portrush Yacht Club on Saturday, October 26, by Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Tanya Stirling, along with Martin and Alice.

‘Dee Cleans the Sea’, priced at £12.50, is now on sale from Memento in Portrush, Rohdich’s Souvenir Shop in Portrush and Portrush lifeboat shop.

1 . NEWS Illustrator Alice Rohdich and author Dr Martin O'Kane pictured at the official launch of Dee Cleans the Sea. Photo: NI WORLD

2 . NEWS Deputy Mayor Cllr Tanya Stirling, with MC Brian Moore in the background, at the official launch of Dee Cleans the Sea. Photo: NI WORLD

3 . NEWS Illustrator Alice Rohdich pictured at the launch of Dee Cleans the Sea. Photo: NI WORLD