Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

She’s back – Dee, the brave little lifeboat who launched two years ago and raised more than £17,000 for Portrush RNLI.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2021, Portrush’s very own ‘Doc Martin’ published a children’s book called Dee the Little Lifeboat to raise funds for the RNLI.

Dr Martin O’Kane, who is a GP partner in Ballycastle and is also the Lifeboat Medical Advisor (LMA) for the Portrush RNLI crews, came up with the idea of creating Dee the Little Lifeboat, named after the smaller RNLI boat which carries two or three crew members and is called a D-boat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he saw some of the artistic work of Portrush woman Alice Rohdich that Martin was inspired to press ahead with the project.

Alice Rohdich and Martin O'Kane have produced a sequel to Dee the Little Lifeboat, entitled Dee Cleans the Sea. Credit Dee the Little Lifeboat

The collaboration between Martin and Alice, whose family has a strong RNLI connection too, resulted in the finished product which launched in 2021 and raised a staggering £17,500 for the RNLI in Portrush.

Now, Dee is launching again, with her friend Sam the Seagull and some new chums, in ‘Dee Cleans the Sea’.

Martin said: “We are really excited to introduce Dee 2 in ‘Dee Cleans the Sea’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On this adventure, Dee continues to save lives at sea but also introduces us to the importance of the environment and also an awareness of the diversity that lies within our community."

The new book will be launched in Portrush Yacht Club on Saturday, October 26, at 2pm when both Martin and Alice will be available to sign copies. Dee Cleans the Sea will be on sale priced at £12.95 and, for the launch day only, both Dee books will be on sale for £20.