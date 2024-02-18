Deep sorrow for County Armagh Orangeman Sidney McIldoon - who 'touched the lives of so many'

The Funeral service for loyal orders stalwart Sidney McIldoon has taken place in Portadown. The service was held in St Saviours the Dobbin at 3.30pm on Sunday 18 February followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mr McIldoon, a long-serving member of both the Orange Order and Royal Black Institution (RBI), died as the result of a road traffic collision a few miles from his home near Portadown. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Mr McIldoon died in a crash on the Cornascriebe Road between Hamiltonsbawn and Tandragee on Tuesday (February 13).

His funeral took place at St Saviours, The Dobbin Parish, Church of Ireland on Sunday.

​Independent unionist councillor Paul Berry, who was at the service, said Sidney’s wife Irene was still critically ill in the Royal Victoria Hospital – and that her daughter Diane had asked for continued prayer for her mother’s recovery and for the wider family.

Sidney had served in the Prison Service for over 24 years during the darkest days of the Troubles. Mr Berry said he was a very busy man who always had time, despite the job he did, to contribute to his community. He said he had a very good life of 85 years.

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor said: "Just the week before he died he was at an Orange meeting in Brownlow House. He was always on the go and even during ill health it didn’t get him down. He always recovered, fought through it, and got back to the things that he loved.

"He was a real community man, and family man. And it’s a massive loss for the Orange family. All the senior officers were there today, and there was an Orange funeral at the graveside. The Reverend Alan Irwin led the service at the graveside and then the Reverend McLaughlin closed in prayer.”

He said Orangemen formed a ring around the graveside and said a prayer for Mr McIldoon.

Mr Berry said the service started at 3.30pm, but people were there from 1pm just to get into the church. He said: “I know a lot of people, but there were Orangemen and Blackmen from north, south, east and west of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The Grand Master was there and the majority of the Grand Lodge officers were there.

"It was a massive funeral. Because Sidney was so well known. He had orange veins through his body to be honest. He lived, slept and drank it. It was in him.

"He travelled the world for orangeism as a senior lecturer. He was in Canada, he was in Australia, everywhere. He travelled to promote orangeism.

"The minister had said that clearly the family is in deep sorrow, the church is in deep sorrow, because his wife was in the choir and Sidney was a life long member of the Dobbin Church of Ireland. He kept the church grounds, even when he was working.

"It was massive sorrow for the church and for the County Armagh rural community – but also for the loyal orders.

"Sidney and his wife Irene touched the lives of so many people in the church community and the orange community that it’s a massive loss today and there’s a deep sorrow hanging over the local area as a result of his loss”.