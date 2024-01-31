1 . Chapman's Farm Fresh, 47 Dobbin Road, Portadown

Dating back to 1981 when Thomas Chapman sold fresh local food from his trolley on the roadside, Champan’s Farm Fresh has been operating for over 40 years. The farm shop has received several awards including the national award of Independent Fresh Produce Retailer for the Year for all of the UK. With a beautiful array of carefully selected fresh fruit and vegetables, Champan’s Farm Fresh work closely with growers and suppliers to provide top quality seasonal produce. For more information, go to chapmansfarmfresh.co.uk Photo: Chapman's Farm Fresh