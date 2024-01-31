Dedicated to quality, locally-sourced produce, these farm shops combine community spirit, the local meat industry, poultry, fresh produce, and dairy traders under their roofs, all whilst celebrating the rich agricultural heritage throughout the area.
Here are five delightful farm shops that you really should check out.
1. Chapman's Farm Fresh, 47 Dobbin Road, Portadown
Dating back to 1981 when Thomas Chapman sold fresh local food from his trolley on the roadside, Champan’s Farm Fresh has been operating for over 40 years. The farm shop has received several awards including the national award of Independent Fresh Produce Retailer for the Year for all of the UK. With a beautiful array of carefully selected fresh fruit and vegetables, Champan’s Farm Fresh work closely with growers and suppliers to provide top quality seasonal produce.
For more information, go to chapmansfarmfresh.co.uk Photo: Chapman's Farm Fresh
2. Orange Box Farm Shop, Valley Business Park, Unit 3, Oona, 148 Eglish Rd, Eglish
A small catering company turned farm shop, Orange Box Farm Shop opened its doors in 2020, selling produce made by its trained kitchen staff. With a passion for supplying great quality food, at amazing value, and focusing on using as much locally sourced produce as possible, this farm shop based creates delicious soups, wheaten breads, and fresh ready-meals, making it the perfect spot to grab some lunch.
For more information, go to orangeboxfoods.com Photo: Orange Box Farm Shop on Facebook
3. Moyallan Farm Shop, 124 Moyallan Road, Portadown
Moyallan Farm Shop is a hub for all things local, bringing together produce from incredible local meat, poultry, fresh produce, and dairy traders. Celebrating local flavours, sustainable farming, and the rich agricultural heritage of Northern Ireland, Moyallan Farm Shop is a one-stop shop for sustainable, local food.
For more information, go to facebook.com Photo: Moyallan Farm Shop
4. Grange Farm Factory Shop, Portmore Street, Portadown and Drumgrannon Road, Dungannon
Family-owned Grange Farm Factory Shop has a rich history, with Tommy and Rosemary Troughton who have farmed the land at Drumgrannon Road for the past 50 years. Grange Farm began as an egg business back in 1987 but expanded in 2004 to supply their customers with poultry, beef, pork, seafood, vegetables, potatoes and fresh cut chips, supporting local businesses with their produce. For more information, go to grangefarm.com Photo: Grange Farm Factory Shop on Facebook