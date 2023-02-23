A new choir for people with dementia is to start meeting in Newtownabbey next month.

The Forget-Me-Nots; a brand-new singing group specifically tailored to older people and people living with dementia is to meet each week in the Courtyard Theatre, Ballyearl.

The initiative was suggested by Mayoress, Cllr Paula Bradley who stood down from Stormont last year to look after her mother who has vascular dementia.

Cllr Bradley said: “Our council is very forward thinking and always looking at ways of making the borough more inclusive.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross is joined by Alice Lewis (Live Music Now), Claire McCollum (patron), Mayoress, Cllr Paula Bradley, Charlotte Meaney (Mayoress’ mother) and Amanda St John to launch the Forget-Me-Nots.

"I personally know how much my own mother enjoys singing and I hope the Forget-Me Nots will be a great way for families to meet with others in similar situations to them, and enjoy some quality time with their loved ones or appreciate some down time.”

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council said: “Beginning on March 23 and meeting every Thursday thereafter from 10.30am to 12pm at The Courtyard Theatre, Ballyearl, the Forget-Me-Nots, will be a warm, welcoming and supportive group for those who enjoy singing and meeting new people.

"The group’s focus will be on fun, and no previous singing experience is necessary. Whilst carers are also welcome to join in the fun, they can also use this time to relax and unwind or make use of the facilities at the Ballyearl Leisure Centre next door to the theatre.“Each week the group, led by renowned local singer-songwriter Amanda St John, will be guided through a range of popular and familiar songs that are easy and fun to sing. The sessions are free and will finish with tea, coffee and a chat.”