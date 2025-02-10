Dementia-friendly singing group hosts first-ever showcase event

The Courtyard Theatre in Ballyearl , Newtownabbey was filled with joy and nostalgia on Saturday, February 8, as The Forget-Me-Notes - a dementia-friendly community singing group - hosted their first-ever showcase event.

Renowned singer-songwriter Amanda St John led the evening, captivating the audience with uplifting performances that celebrated the power of music to inspire and bring the community together.

The Forget-Me-Notes is a unique initiative, established in March 2023 by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, that's designed to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for older people and individuals living with dementia.

Through sing-alongs of popular, well-loved songs, the group helps evoke joyful memories and fosters a sense of belonging and connection for participants.

The event was made possible through a partnership with Live Music Now, a leading organisation committed to bringing live music to those who may otherwise have limited access to it.

Amanda St John said: “It has been an incredible privilege to work with The Forget-Me-Notes. Each week, I see how music sparks joy and connection for everyone involved. Watching their confidence grow and their love for singing shine through at this showcase was truly special. I hope it inspires more people to join this wonderful group."

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, added: "The Forget-Me-Notes embodies the spirit of community and inclusivity that we strive to foster in our Borough. The showcase was a testament to the transformative power of music, and I am so proud of the happiness and sense of togetherness this initiative has brought to participants and their families."

The Forget-Me-Notes meet every Friday at 10.30am in The Courtyard Theatre, Ballyearl, and are always open to new members. No prior singing experience is required, and there are no fees or registration costs.

For those who missed the event, the group plans to hold more performances in the future as they continue to grow and inspire others through music.