Monkscoole House in Rathcoole, Newtownabbey, is the first tower block to be demolished by the Housing Executive under its recent Tower Block Action Plan.

Demolition work underway at iconic Rathcoole multistorey

Demolition work at Monkscoole House in Rathcoole began this week, with the Newtownabbey landmark set to be fully demolished within six weeks.
By Russell Keers
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

The work is being conducted at the building, which was constructed in the 1960s, as part of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s Tower Block Action Plan.

Monkscoole House’s sister building, Abbottscoole House, is also due to be demolished in the initial phases of the plan, with new social housing planned for the site.

A business case for the future of Abbottscoole House is currently being developed.

Two other adjacent tower blocks, Carncoole House and Glencoole House, will be improved and retained for a longer period.

Check out these photographs from the demolition site this week.

Demolition of Monkscoole House, which was built in the 1960’s, got underway this week and it is anticipated that it will take up to six weeks to complete.

New social housing is set to be built on the site of the tower block.

The Newtownabbey skyline is set to change with the demolition of one of Rathcoole's iconic multistorey apartment blocks.

The 33 tower blocks under the control of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive are set to be removed as part of the body's action plan.

