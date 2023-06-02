Demolition work underway at iconic Rathcoole multistorey

Demolition work at Monkscoole House in Rathcoole began this week, with the Newtownabbey landmark set to be fully demolished within six weeks.

The work is being conducted at the building, which was constructed in the 1960s, as part of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s Tower Block Action Plan.

Monkscoole House’s sister building, Abbottscoole House, is also due to be demolished in the initial phases of the plan, with new social housing planned for the site.

A business case for the future of Abbottscoole House is currently being developed.

Two other adjacent tower blocks, Carncoole House and Glencoole House, will be improved and retained for a longer period.

Check out these photographs from the demolition site this week.

1 . Demolition work starts in Rathcoole Demolition of Monkscoole House, which was built in the 1960’s, got underway this week and it is anticipated that it will take up to six weeks to complete. Photo: Press Eye

2 . Demolition work starts in Rathcoole New social housing is set to be built on the site of the tower block. Photo: Press Eye

3 . Demolition work starts in Rathcoole The Newtownabbey skyline is set to change with the demolition of one of Rathcoole's iconic multistorey apartment blocks. Photo: Press Eye

4 . Demolition work starts in Rathcoole The 33 tower blocks under the control of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive are set to be removed as part of the body's action plan. Photo: Press Eye

Next Page Page 1 of 2