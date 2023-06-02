Demolition work underway at iconic Rathcoole multistorey
Demolition work at Monkscoole House in Rathcoole began this week, with the Newtownabbey landmark set to be fully demolished within six weeks.
The work is being conducted at the building, which was constructed in the 1960s, as part of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s Tower Block Action Plan.
Monkscoole House’s sister building, Abbottscoole House, is also due to be demolished in the initial phases of the plan, with new social housing planned for the site.
A business case for the future of Abbottscoole House is currently being developed.
Two other adjacent tower blocks, Carncoole House and Glencoole House, will be improved and retained for a longer period.
