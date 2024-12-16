He visited Larne on a number of occasions and always kept in touch with family and friends over the years.

Denis Whiteside, who passed away last month in Ontario, was a Larne man who never forgot his home town.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The son of William John Whiteside and Mary Bell, who were married at Cairncastle Presbyterian Church in 1928, Denis lost his father, who worked at the Magheramorne Cement Works, at a young age.

His mother Mary, originally from Govan in Glasgow, raised her two sons, Denis and Alf at their home at Priory Place. Denis would recall how the Presbyterian Orphan Society and a scholarship to Larne Grammar School were important factors in his early youth as the family struggled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1949 the Larne man emigrated to Toronto, his fare being paid by his aunt and uncle in Willowdale. He found a job as a draughtsman at the Freuhauf Trailer Company and within a relatively short period of time was able to bring his mother and brother Alf to Canada too.

Denis Whiteside in Brampton, Ontario, Photo: submitted

The family owned their first house, at Mount Dennis, thanks to a favourable loan from friends in the Chalmers United Church, where Mary had become caretaker.

At home in Larne, Denis was a member of First Larne Company of the Boys' Brigade, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. He also wrote a BB column in the Larne Times for a time and would later do this in Toronto as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Chalmers United Church, he founded the 25th Toronto BB Company along with his brother Alf and another Larne exile named Robert McKee.

Denis and his wife Barbara visiting Larne some years ago. Photo: submitted

He visited Larne on a number of occasions and always kept in touch with family and friends over the years.

Denis Whiteside was married to Barbara and had two sons, John and David, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He passed away in his 96th year.