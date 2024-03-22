Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Issuing an appeal on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Dennis was last seen within the grounds of Antrim Area Hospital at approximately 5.40am.

"Dennis is described as being approximately 6 foot tall, of slim build, bald and he has stuble. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue trousers.

"Dennis has links to Newtownabbey.

