Dennis Walker: PSNI 'increasingly concerned' for whereabouts of man last seen at Antrim Area Hospital
Police are growing increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of missing person, Dennis Walker.
Issuing an appeal on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Dennis was last seen within the grounds of Antrim Area Hospital at approximately 5.40am.
"Dennis is described as being approximately 6 foot tall, of slim build, bald and he has stuble. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue trousers.
"Dennis has links to Newtownabbey.
"If you’ve any information regarding Dennis, or his whereabouts, contact police, quoting 196-22/03/24.”