The Department for Infrastructure has announced its intention to increase fares on the Rathlin Island ferry service.

The change to fares will be subject to a statutory 30-day notice period that began on October 27.

Currently a single fare on the ferry costs £8 for an adult and £4 for a child. Under the new scheme, the costs would rise to £8.45 and £4.20 respectively.

Senior Smart Pass holders who currently travel for free on the ferry would continue to do so in the new pricing structure.