Department for Infrastructure plans to increase Rathlin Ferry fares
The Department for Infrastructure has announced its intention to increase fares on the Rathlin Island ferry service.
The change to fares will be subject to a statutory 30-day notice period that began on October 27.
Currently a single fare on the ferry costs £8 for an adult and £4 for a child. Under the new scheme, the costs would rise to £8.45 and £4.20 respectively.
Senior Smart Pass holders who currently travel for free on the ferry would continue to do so in the new pricing structure.