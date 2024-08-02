An investigation is underway after information about 400 people across Northern Ireland was released in error in a Department of Education data breach.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An email was issued on Thursday, August 1, to 174 individuals who had registered interest for an event about the End-to End Review of Special Educational Needs (SEN).

Attached, in error, was a spreadsheet containing the names, email address and titles of 407 individuals who had registered an interest in attending similar events across Northern Ireland. The spreadsheet also included comments made by a number of individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Friday (August 2), Education Minister Paul Givan said: "My Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a data breach, which occurred on 1 August 2024.

Education Minister Paul Givan. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“The Department takes its responsibilities around data protection extremely seriously and we unreservedly apologise to all those affected as this should not have happened. The individuals involved have been contacted to make them aware of the data breach.

“I have instructed my Departmental Permanent Secretary to launch a full and thorough investigation into the data breach and this will be led by Internal Audit. In parallel, the Department will be working to put in place measures to help make sure this does not happen again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An initial notification has been made to the office of the Information Commissioner regarding the data breach and the Department will continue to engage with them as they conduct their investigation.

“As our investigation continues, all those impacted, as well as the Information Commissioner’s Office, will be kept updated.”

The 174 individuals who received the personal data in error have been asked by the Department to delete the information and confirm they have done so.