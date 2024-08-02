Department of Education confirms investigation after data breach involving over 400 people in Northern Ireland
An email was issued on Thursday, August 1, to 174 individuals who had registered interest for an event about the End-to End Review of Special Educational Needs (SEN).
Attached, in error, was a spreadsheet containing the names, email address and titles of 407 individuals who had registered an interest in attending similar events across Northern Ireland. The spreadsheet also included comments made by a number of individuals.
In a statement on Friday (August 2), Education Minister Paul Givan said: "My Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a data breach, which occurred on 1 August 2024.
“The Department takes its responsibilities around data protection extremely seriously and we unreservedly apologise to all those affected as this should not have happened. The individuals involved have been contacted to make them aware of the data breach.
“I have instructed my Departmental Permanent Secretary to launch a full and thorough investigation into the data breach and this will be led by Internal Audit. In parallel, the Department will be working to put in place measures to help make sure this does not happen again.
“An initial notification has been made to the office of the Information Commissioner regarding the data breach and the Department will continue to engage with them as they conduct their investigation.
“As our investigation continues, all those impacted, as well as the Information Commissioner’s Office, will be kept updated.”
The 174 individuals who received the personal data in error have been asked by the Department to delete the information and confirm they have done so.