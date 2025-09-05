The Department of Justice has issued a statement refuting some media claims regarding the welfare of a support dog in Magilligan Prison.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The claims alleged that the dog, called Bailey, had been introduced into the jail without the knowledge of prison staff and without proper facilities for the dog’s welfare.

On Thursday, September 4, a Department of Justice spokesperson said: “A recent newspaper article, made a number of inaccurate and unfounded claims regarding the care of Bailey, the support dog at Magilligan Prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is extremely disappointing that others have chosen to repeat these claims without first checking their veracity. Bailey is registered with a local veterinary practice and is in good health. Local council officials have recently visited Magilligan Prison and confirmed that Bailey is in excellent condition, appropriately housed and properly safeguarded.

The Department of Justice said: “The Prison Service takes its duty of care for animals’ safety and wellbeing very seriously and has also an established record of working with a range of animal charities to offer a caring home and a purposeful life to many dogs." CREDIT GOOGLE

“The Prison Service takes its duty of care for animals’ safety and wellbeing very seriously and has also an established record of working with a range of animal charities to offer a caring home and a purposeful life to many dogs.

"For many years dogs have played a crucial role in the Service, supporting staff in maintaining security and safety at establishments. The benefits of dogs providing emotional support is now widely recognised and in the prison environment they can offer support to people with poor mental health and addiction issues. This helps promote positive changes in behaviour and reduce stress and anxiety.

“Support dogs are highly valued and well cared for team members and have helped countless prisoners who have been in crisis. It is our intention that this work will continue for many years to come.”