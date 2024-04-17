Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It follows a site meeting with local councillors last week, during which they highlighted ongoing problems with the traffic flow.

Alderman Paul Greenfield said the lights at Scarva Street have “caused issues” since they were installed.

“I have had numerous meetings with DfI about this,” he said.

The road layout at the Scarva Street traffic lights. Pic: Paul Byrne Photography.

“Along with other Banbridge DEA councillors, last week we had a site meeting to show the problems.

“Several business owners have been in contact with me as they see it first-hand each day, especially during school collections and the work commute.

“We have been assured that the sequencing will be looked at again to increase the traffic flow, particularly for vehicles heading out of the town.

“I will continue to press on this issue to try and get it resolved."

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The department met with local councillors to discuss their concerns regarding the traffic signals at Scarva Street in Banbridge.

“Although it is considered that the signals are operating as designed, it was agreed that the lights would be assessed to establish if any minor adjustments could be made.”

Commenting after the meeting, Alliance councillor Joy Ferguson said: “Minor sequencing adjustments from the Department for Infrastructure at the Scarva Street junction are welcome.

“Given recent concerns, the site visit provided a level of reassurance for residents to help traffic flow more freely at this junction, particularly for those who turn right onto Downshire Place.