Bands and Orangemen paraded through the city centre, stopping at the War Memorial to lay wreaths in commemoration of the Battle of the Somme.

The parade then made its way to Market Square for the official opening of the arch.

The ceremony was carried out by Worshipful District Master Bro. John Connor and Deputy District Master Steven Harvey, who were joined by Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly who cut the ribbon to open the arch.

