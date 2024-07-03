Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly officially opened the Lisburn city centre archDeputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly officially opened the Lisburn city centre arch
Deputy First Minister officially opens Lisburn’s city centre arch

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 15:31 BST
On Monday July 1, 2024 Lisburn District No 6 held a parade in the city centre to officially open the Arch.

Bands and Orangemen paraded through the city centre, stopping at the War Memorial to lay wreaths in commemoration of the Battle of the Somme.

The parade then made its way to Market Square for the official opening of the arch.

The ceremony was carried out by Worshipful District Master Bro. John Connor and Deputy District Master Steven Harvey, who were joined by Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly who cut the ribbon to open the arch.

