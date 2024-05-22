Deputy Mayor excited to launch new exhibition celebrating inspiring women at Coleraine Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pivotal role played by women in the Northern Ireland peace process is being highlighted in a new exhibition in Coleraine.

Peace Heroines will be on show at Coleraine Town Hall until June 22, and is accompanied by a display developed by Coleraine Museum (supported by Council’s Good Relations) which explores the stories of inspiring Causeway women.

The Peace Heroines exhibition has been blazing a trail across Northern Ireland and internationally since it launched at the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2022, touring to venues including the Derry Tower Museum, the US Congress in Washington DC, and the United Nations in New York, among others.

The exhibition explores how women from all walks of life contributed to peace and continue cross-community and reconciliation projects today. Ordinary women with extraordinary courage, they faced daily threats to their lives and the lives of their families. The women featured did everything from supporting victims of sectarian violence to lobbying politicians, founding integrated education, starting cross-community projects, organising mass peace marches, and inspiring women to participate in political and public life.

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Margaret - Anne McKillop along with daughter and son of Toye Black, Jane McCallum and Brian Connolly at the Exhibition in Coleraine Town Hall. Former Mayor of Coleraine Toye Black is featured in the exhibition. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Some of the women featured in the exhibition include Pat Hume, Baroness May Blood MBE, Linda Ervine MBE, Saidie Patterson MBE and former United States Secretary of State Hilary Clinton. Former Coleraine Mayor Toye

Black MBE is also featured in the exhibition.