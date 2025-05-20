The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has hosted a reception for footballer Lauren Wade to celebrate her sporting success.

The 31-year-old midfielder from Coleraine is currently signed to the Heart of Midlothian Women’s team. She also represents her country in the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Team, where she has been capped 63 times and scored 12 goals.

During her successful career to date, Lauren has played for Coleraine, Glentoran, Swedish club Umeå IK, Glasgow City, and Reading.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, said: “I was delighted to meet Lauren and congratulate her on her outstanding sporting achievements.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, has hosted a reception to celebrate sporting success of Northern Ireland women’s footballer Lauren Wade. CREDIT CCGBC

“I was interested to hear more about Lauren’s football career and her aspirations for the future.

“Lauren is a wonderful role model for young girls interested in pursuing a career in professional football. She is a fantastic ambassador for her sport, the Borough and for Northern Ireland.”

Lauren comes from a family that has been heavily involved in football. Her grandfather Hugh was Chairman of Coleraine FC, and her brother also played when he was younger. From an early age, her love and passion for the sport grew, and she has become one of the most successful female footballers to play for her country.

Lauren’s notable appearances for the Northern Ireland squad include the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers and the UEFA Women's Euro 2022. She scored twice in seven outings during Northern Ireland's successful European Championship qualifying campaign.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, has hosted a reception to celebrate sporting success of Northern Ireland women’s footballer Lauren Wade. Pictured alongside the Deputy Mayor are Lauren and her family. CREDIT CCGBC

Lauren won her 50th cap in a fixture against Albania in the 2023-24 UEFA Women's Nations League in September 2023. She was introduced at half-time, taking the captain's armband, and went on to score the winning goal in a 1-0 victory.

Lauren thanked the Deputy Mayor saying: “Thank you to Councillor Stirling for inviting me to Council Headquarters to celebrate my sporting achievements.

“I was pleased to talk about my football career and my hope is that I will inspire the next generation of female football players.

“I am very proud to represent both Causeway Coast and Glens and Northern Ireland on the world football stage at a professional level.”