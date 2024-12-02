The ‘Best Kept Small Housing Area’ and ‘Ellen McGowan Award’ were both awarded to Moneydig Park in Garvagh, in recognition of their notable contribution to the enhancement of the environment.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling said: “I was delighted to meet the members of Moneydig Rural Network and congratulate them on their success at this year’s Best Kept Community Awards.

“It is fantastic to hear about the hard work and effort that have been put in to achieve these two outstanding awards. I would like to thank both the volunteers and our Council’s Estates team who work tirelessly all year round to upkeep the local area.

“I am honoured to join the residents to celebrate their achievements, as Deputy Mayor it is inspiring to see the pride the residents of Moneydig Park have for where they live.”

Patricia McQuillan, Secretary of Moneydig Rural Network, thanked the Deputy Mayor: “Everyone had such a lovely time. It was a fitting tribute to thank all the volunteers who keep Moneydig looking so beautiful.”

1 . NEWS Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling presenting flowers to Mary Gibson, Chairperson and Patricia McQuillan MBE, Secretary of Moneydig Rural Network at a reception to recognise the efforts of Moneydig Park, who have won two NIAC ‘Best Kept Awards’. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . NEWS Mary Gibson, Chairperson and Patricia McQuillan MBE, Secretary of Moneydig Rural Network presenting Jean and Ian Henderson with flowers to acknowledge their work as volunteers in Moneydig Park, Garvagh. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . NEWS Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling pictured with Mary Gibson, Chairperson, Moneydig Rural Network, Mark Alexander, Housing Executive Area Manager, Causeway and Patricia McQuillan MBE, Secretary, Moneydig Rural Network at a reception to celebrate Moneydig Park winning two NIAC ‘Best Kept Awards’. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL