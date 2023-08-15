Register
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council congratulates organisers of Heart of the Glens Festival

Causeway Coast and Glens Deputy Mayor Margaret Anne McKillop has congratulated the organisers of the Heart of the Glens Festival on a fantastic event this year.
By Una Culkin
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:03 BST
Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough CouncilDeputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Cllr McKillop said: “I cannot praise the organisers highly enough. It was clear that a huge effort went into making this festival a success and it was enjoyed by people young and old from right across our community.

“Over the nine-day festival there was something for everyone, during my time at the event I met hundreds of people, both locals and visitors to the area who were having a great time. It was a opportunity to showcase everything we have to offer and the festival continues to go from strength to strength every year.

“It was heart-warming to see Cushendall swamped with people enjoying themselves. People are already looking forward to next year’s festival and the organisers and community groups involved have set the bar very high for themselves in trying to surpass this year’s event.”

Related topics:Deputy MayorCauseway Coast