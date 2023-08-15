Causeway Coast and Glens Deputy Mayor Margaret Anne McKillop has congratulated the organisers of the Heart of the Glens Festival on a fantastic event this year.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Cllr McKillop said: “I cannot praise the organisers highly enough. It was clear that a huge effort went into making this festival a success and it was enjoyed by people young and old from right across our community.

“Over the nine-day festival there was something for everyone, during my time at the event I met hundreds of people, both locals and visitors to the area who were having a great time. It was a opportunity to showcase everything we have to offer and the festival continues to go from strength to strength every year.