Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council congratulates organisers of Heart of the Glens Festival
Cllr McKillop said: “I cannot praise the organisers highly enough. It was clear that a huge effort went into making this festival a success and it was enjoyed by people young and old from right across our community.
“Over the nine-day festival there was something for everyone, during my time at the event I met hundreds of people, both locals and visitors to the area who were having a great time. It was a opportunity to showcase everything we have to offer and the festival continues to go from strength to strength every year.
“It was heart-warming to see Cushendall swamped with people enjoying themselves. People are already looking forward to next year’s festival and the organisers and community groups involved have set the bar very high for themselves in trying to surpass this year’s event.”