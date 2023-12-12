Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens offers condolences to family of man killed in Armoy collision
Michael Scally, who was from the Ballycastle area, died on Sunday within the vicinity of the Coolkeeran Road.
SDLP Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said: “I’d like to offer my condolences to the family and friends of Michael Scally following his tragic death at the weekend. It is never easy to lose a loved one, particularly in circumstances like these and my heart goes out to them.
“Mr Scally was from the Ballycastle area and I know that the community will be reeling from his death at such a young age. This is a tight-knit area and people here will support the Scally family in any way they can as they come to terms with their loss," added the Deputy Mayor.