The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has offered her condolences to the family and friends of the man killed in a road traffic collision in Armoy on Sunday.

Michael Scally who died in a road traffic collision. Credit PSNI

Michael Scally, who was from the Ballycastle area, died on Sunday within the vicinity of the Coolkeeran Road.

SDLP Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said: “I’d like to offer my condolences to the family and friends of Michael Scally following his tragic death at the weekend. It is never easy to lose a loved one, particularly in circumstances like these and my heart goes out to them.

