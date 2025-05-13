Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens welcomes Mosside Monday Club to Cloonavin
Councillor Tanya Stirling welcomed members of the Mosside Monday Club to a reception in Cloonavin.
The Monday Club is more than a social club, it supports members to learn new skills, and participate in days out and fundraising. The group has also helped empower its members to participate in local decision-making regarding health and services which effect the community.
Councillor Stirling said: “The visit gave the group the chance to learn more about Council and to ask questions that they felt were relevant to Council business.
“Community Groups such as Mosside are vital for building stronger, more resilient communities by fostering social connections, promoting civic engagement, and improving wellbeing.
“This group helps overcome loneliness within the community and ensures that particularly rural people have a voice.”