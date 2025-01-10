Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens welcomes new High Sheriff of County Londonderry
Ian officially accepted the Chain of Office at a ceremony, held in Council’s Civic Headquarters Cloonavin, on Tuesday, January 7. Attendees also present were the outgoing High Sheriff, Linda Steele, and Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Alison Millar.
A group director at leading construction firm Henry Brothers in Magherafelt, the newly appointed High Sheriff is past President and current board member of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Ian was awarded an MBE in 2023, in recognition of his outstanding contribution and services to the economy and charity in Northern Ireland.
Speaking after the handover, Councillor Stirling said: “I am delighted to see Ian appointed to the role of High Sheriff. I wish him every success for the year ahead, and I have no doubt he will be a fantastic ambassador for the Borough.”