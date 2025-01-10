Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, has offered her best wishes to the newly appointed High Sheriff of County Londonderry, Ian Henry MBE.

Ian officially accepted the Chain of Office at a ceremony, held in Council’s Civic Headquarters Cloonavin, on Tuesday, January 7. Attendees also present were the outgoing High Sheriff, Linda Steele, and Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Alison Millar.

A group director at leading construction firm Henry Brothers in Magherafelt, the newly appointed High Sheriff is past President and current board member of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ian was awarded an MBE in 2023, in recognition of his outstanding contribution and services to the economy and charity in Northern Ireland.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling pictured with new High Sheriff of County Londonderry, Ian Henry MBE, his predecessor Linda Steele and Lord Lieutenant of Londonderry, Alison Millar at the handover ceremony in Cloonavin. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

Speaking after the handover, Councillor Stirling said: “I am delighted to see Ian appointed to the role of High Sheriff. I wish him every success for the year ahead, and I have no doubt he will be a fantastic ambassador for the Borough.”