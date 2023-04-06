The funeral of Jim McKeever, described by Derry GAA as "a modest yet iconic leader" will take place in Magherafelt on Friday.

Derry GAA said in a statement it was saddened to learn of the death of former Derry player, manager and county chairman.

Mr McKeever, who was 92, will be buried tomorrow at Church of St Trea cemetery, Newbridge, following a service in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Magherafelt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a tribute Derry GAA said: "Jim McKeever was a natural sportsman, representing Ulster with distinction in both Gaelic football and basketball. He was the inaugural Gaelic Footballer of the Year for 1958.

The late Jim McKeever, a former Derry player from the 1950's, pictured presenting the 'Man of the Match' award to Glenullin's Gerard O'Kane, after the team defeated Bellaghy in the final replay of the County Derry Senior Championship against Bellaghy at Celtic Park.

"Whether as an educator or as a midfielder he led by example. Jim actively encouraged people to use their talents and be the best they could be. Any team with Jim McKeever in it was a better team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Jim had a natural warmth and innate kindness which meant people gravitated towards him. He was affectionately known across Ireland as Gentleman Jim.

"When Jim spoke people listened because they appreciated he was a man of immense experience and integrity.

"Jim’s life was one of service to others. Jim realised whether in his club, community or county he was part of something bigger as part of the GAA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The late Jim McKeever (right) pictured on Derry duty with Owen Gribbens.

"Jim McKeever was a once in a generation figure and has left an indelible mark on the history of Derry GAA."

A death notice on McCusker Bros funeral directors website reads: McKeever Jim R.I.P. beloved husband of Teresa. Loving father of Anne (Landers), Eamonn, Maeve, Deirdre (McGuire) and Jim. Son of the late Francis and Annie and dear brother of Bella, Eddie, Bridie and the late Mary, Sean, Denis, Rita and Frank. Loving grandfather of Hannah, Hailey, Clare, Ellen, Leo, Aine and Anna. Father-in-law of Matt, Jennifer, Ambrose and Cath.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Funeral from his home 13 Ardmoneen Court, Magherafelt BT45 5NX on Friday 7th April at 10.20am for 11.00am Liturgy of the Word in Church of our Lady of the Assumption Magherafelt, via webcam at Webcam – Magherafelt Parish, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Trea Newbridge. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.