Derry / Londonderry: injured man taken to hospital after suspected hit and run
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning, and for anyone with relevant video footage to come forward.
It was reported to police shortly before 1.10am, that a man had been struck by a car in the Central Drive area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital for injuries to his head and his ankle.
"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we area appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, to contact us via 101 and quote reference number 86 of 22/02/25.
"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have captured any dashcam or mobile phone footage which might assist us.”
