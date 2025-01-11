Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed they were called to the scene after a man reportedly climbed a large Christmas tree decoration in a Northern Ireland city centre and then fell off it.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service personnel were tasked to the scene following the reported incident in Derry / Londonderry last weekend.

The confirmation follows the circulation of a video clip which was said to have recorded the incident at Waterloo Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several large manufactured Christmas trees were installed in the city centre and in Ebrington over the festive period by Derry City & Strabane District Council as part of the decorations, with the city boasting the tallest Christmas tree in Ireland at Guildhall Square, next to Waterloo Place, where the incident reportedly happened.

One of the large Christmas trees erected at Waterloo Place over the festive season. (File picture) Photo:George Sweeney

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report just after 4.45am on Saturday, January 4, that a male had climbed a Christmas tree in Waterloo Place in the city centre of Derry / Londonderry and had fallen.

"Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service responded, and the man subsequently attended hospital.”

The extent of the man’s injuries from the fall, and whether he remains in hospital are not known at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council, meanwhile, said "that it has only recently been made aware of an incident involving a Christmas tree in the city centre and is engaging with all of the relevant agencies to establish the facts”.

The Christmas decorations were installed back in November following the festive switch on procession through the city centre.