Derry / Londonderry: Man reportedly fell off large Christmas tree in city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service personnel were tasked to the scene following the reported incident in Derry / Londonderry last weekend.
The confirmation follows the circulation of a video clip which was said to have recorded the incident at Waterloo Place.
Several large manufactured Christmas trees were installed in the city centre and in Ebrington over the festive period by Derry City & Strabane District Council as part of the decorations, with the city boasting the tallest Christmas tree in Ireland at Guildhall Square, next to Waterloo Place, where the incident reportedly happened.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report just after 4.45am on Saturday, January 4, that a male had climbed a Christmas tree in Waterloo Place in the city centre of Derry / Londonderry and had fallen.
"Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service responded, and the man subsequently attended hospital.”
The extent of the man’s injuries from the fall, and whether he remains in hospital are not known at this time.
A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council, meanwhile, said "that it has only recently been made aware of an incident involving a Christmas tree in the city centre and is engaging with all of the relevant agencies to establish the facts”.
The Christmas decorations were installed back in November following the festive switch on procession through the city centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.