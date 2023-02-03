Derrynoid and Drumcairne forests to be ‘spruced up’ by Mid Ulster Council

The drive to develop outdoor recreation opportunities as part of Mid Ulster District Council’s capital programme continues in 2023.

Work, carried out in partnership with Forest Service NI, has started on the first project this year to benefit from investment by DAERA and Mid Ulster District Council, at Derrynoid Forest, which lies on the outskirts of Draperstown.

Work will also start later in the year on Drumcairne, which is situated just outside Stewartstown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The £560K project, due for completion by the end of March 2023 is funded under the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme and by Mid Ulster District Council.

The Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry is pictured at Derrynoid Forest where substantial improvement works have commenced.

Council Chair, Councillor Córa Corry welcomed the start of work on new improvements at both sites. “Council is committed to offering outdoor recreational opportunities and experiences to our local community, which are free to access and have health, wellbeing, and wider community benefits,” she said.

"The much-needed work that has started today at Derrynoid, and that which will start shortly in Drumcairne, will increase access to these underutilised forest sites, provide safer and more pleasant trails, and allow for families to visit, taking a picnic to have a great day out, encouraging future generations to engage with the natural environment.”

DAERA’s Director of Rural Affairs Teresa O’Neill added: “The projects at Derrynoid and Drumcairne are further examples of how collaboration and developing partnerships between DAERA and local councils can work really well on the ground and where people can see real and tangible benefits.”

The proposals to develop Derrynoid and Drumcairne include increased provision at the current car park within the site, including the addition of accessible car parking spaces. Trail Path upgrades will include resurfacing and drainage on existing walking trails.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New bench seating, bike racks and picnic tables including accessible provision will be installed, just in time for the summer season. Visitors will also be helped find their way around the trails and find out about the history of the site through new signage provision to include way-marking, signage, and interpretation.