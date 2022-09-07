Dervock: a prospering village - a community taking pride in itself

The community of Dervock has been working together in recent times to improve the facilities and the image of the village with a collection vision for the future.

Local people, disheartened by the village’s previous reputation for anti-social behaviour and drugs misuse, decided to come together to “make Dervock a very sought after place to live in, with a growing waiting list of those seeking to be housed within the village”, a prospering village.

As a united community, with most of the local community organisations represented, residents of Dervock village started on a venture to improve the village.

Community clean up

“Within these structured and meaningful programme/projects, residents of the local community came together to channel efforts into exploring and raising awareness of our history, culture and Ulster Scots roots,” said a recent report.

“Dervock Young Defenders Flute Band, with support and guidance from BCRC and CRC, participated in a ground-breaking ‘Pathfinders programme [CRC], discovering and learning more about the unionist identity and the history of the Twelfth.

“The programme acted as a foundation to build relations, provide opportunities for learning, explore cultural history and heritage and give young people an alternative outlet by participating in a diversionary programme setting them on a different trajectory to reduce the risk for them and the wider community of recruitment to paramilitary organisations.

“Making immense progress over the last few years the community has addressed and resolved many of the negative impacts and issues surrounding the [Eleventh Night] bonfire from what it was several years ago.

Visit from the then Mayor Richard Holmes to the Village in 2021 including Jim Allister North Antrim MLA and Angela Mulholland Independent Councillor Causeway DEA, Representatives from the local community including Dervock Band, Dervock and District Community Association and local historian Keith Beattie

“Dervock has made the Eleventh of July into a community wide family festival with a safe and more environmentally friendly bonfire, for celebrating our cultural history and heritage.

“As a result of the positive changes made, there has been little to no cost to Causeway Coast & Glens Council for clean up as the Dervock community took on the clean-up of the bonfire site themselves.

“Continuing on from the bonfire, the community have organised several village clean ups to show a real sense of pride and love for our community with 50 volunteers taking to the streets to clean the village up at our most recent event.”

Dervock Young Defenders band applied for and received a musical instruments grant to the value of £9,000 from the Northern Ireland Arts Council which ash enabled the band to purchase 30 flutes. The band was also successful in securing a grant in excess of £8,000 for establishing the Dervock Youth Network including equipment and for the delivery of youth programmes. Initially delayed due to COVID 19, this is now off the ground and will be expanding in weeks to come. Dervock youth Network in partnership with Dervock & District Community Association has recently started a monthly trip away for residents of the village in an inter-generational project.

A poster in Dervock village

Community efforts are truly turning Dervock into a prospering village.

Members of the Dervock community group pictured outside the Siege Museum