Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Desertmartin and Castledawson bands thank public for support

Desertmartin Accordion Band and Cranny Pipe Band would like to thank all the bands and brethren who participated in our parade in Desertmartin on Wednesday, June 29 2022, all those who attended, and all those who put in the unseen work behind the scenes.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:56 BST

A spokesperson for the bands said: “We would also like to thank the PSNI for excellent traffic control throughout. After a very wet day the weather turned in our favour for the duration of the parade.

The total collected on the night was £575.

The proceeds were in aid of Loughinsholin Community Development Association.

Organisers of band parades thank the public for their generosity.Organisers of band parades thank the public for their generosity.
Organisers of band parades thank the public for their generosity.
Most Popular

Meanwhile, the members of Castledawson Flute Band would like to thank the public and bands for their support at their parade which took place on June 1 2022. They also thanks the PSNI for traffic control during the parade.

A total of £1024 was collected during the evening and this will go towards supporting the Band.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/in-pictures-garvagh-rbp-parade-...
Related topics:PSNI