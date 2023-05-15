A spokesperson for the bands said: “We would also like to thank the PSNI for excellent traffic control throughout. After a very wet day the weather turned in our favour for the duration of the parade.
The total collected on the night was £575.
The proceeds were in aid of Loughinsholin Community Development Association.
Meanwhile, the members of Castledawson Flute Band would like to thank the public and bands for their support at their parade which took place on June 1 2022. They also thanks the PSNI for traffic control during the parade.
A total of £1024 was collected during the evening and this will go towards supporting the Band.