Desertmartin Accordion Band and Cranny Pipe Band would like to thank all the bands and brethren who participated in our parade in Desertmartin on Wednesday, June 29 2022, all those who attended, and all those who put in the unseen work behind the scenes.

A spokesperson for the bands said: “We would also like to thank the PSNI for excellent traffic control throughout. After a very wet day the weather turned in our favour for the duration of the parade.

The total collected on the night was £575.

The proceeds were in aid of Loughinsholin Community Development Association.

Meanwhile, the members of Castledawson Flute Band would like to thank the public and bands for their support at their parade which took place on June 1 2022. They also thanks the PSNI for traffic control during the parade.