Development ‘will enhance Magherafelt town centre’

An application for the proposed development at 21-23 Rainey Street in the town is currently being considered by planners.

Councillor McLean said it would enhance this part of Magherafelt and restore buildings that had been neglected for many years.

The buildings outlined for proposed demolishion include the former offices of the Department of Agriculture which had previously been a hotel.

Lodged by agent Vision Design, on behalf of applicant Henry Brothers Ltd, the application seeks permission to demolish existing buildings at 21-23 Rainey Street and erect a mixed use development consisting of five ground floor retail units and four apartments.

A three-storey building will front on to Rainey Street while the application also seeks permission to erect six apartments in a four-storey building fronting on to Postman’s Lane.

The application form notes the site is currently in use as a warehouse and office space.

Surface water will be disposed of via the main sewer and foul sewage will be disposed of via the mains.

Currently there is 310 m2 floor space at the site and if these plans come to fruition the five ground floor retail units will have a total net floor space of 429 m2.

At present, there are two staff vehicles, 20 customer vehicles and one good vehicle visiting the site on a daily basis.

Should the proposed development be approved, an additional nine staff vehicles and 10 visitor/customer vehicles are expected at the site daily.

This will take the total number of vehicles on site on an average day to 42.

With regards to the number of people visiting the site, a total of six employees and 20 others attend the premises on an average day at the minute.

The application form estimates that with the new development in place, there will be an additional 18 staff and 60 others attending the premises on a daily basis.

This will take the total number of people on site on average day from 26 at present to 104.