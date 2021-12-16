Devices rolled out in Mid and East Antrim to make our roads safer

Speed Indicator Devices promote a pro-active approach to road safety and target hotspots where speeding is a concern.

Whilst they don’t record car registration plates, they do record and monitor the speed of approaching vehicles, informing drivers when to slow down and thanking them for being within the legal speed limit.

To date these devices have been successful in reducing speeding in various areas throughout the Borough, where a number of deployments have taken place over the last number of months.

Pictured with the Mayor are (L-R) T/Chief Inspector David Gray PSNI, Superintendent Michael Simpson PSNI, Mary Watson Vice-Chair MEA PCSP and Alan Barr Station Commander NIFRS in Ballymena.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “I welcome that these Speed Indicator Devices are now in place across Mid and East Antrim, and thank the community for working with the Policing and Community Safety Partnership on this Road Safety initiative. These new devices promote driver education by encouraging motorists to slow down and to keep within the speed limit. Many of the designated areas have a huge volume of traffic on their routes every day, therefore it’s important that our residents and children feel safe while out walking and going about their daily business.”

Chair of Mid and East Antrim PCSP, Cr Danny Donnelly, said: “Following on from Road Safety Week, speeding in our towns and rural villages is something that we all want to cut down on especially in areas close to schools and local amenities. It is hoped that the installation and use of these devices across the Mid and East Antrim will highlight speed in the area, and help make it safer for all.”

District Commander Superintendent Michael Simpson added: “We are committed to tackling the problem posed by speeding drivers who continue to put lives at risk on our roads.“